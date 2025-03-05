Yami Gautam reveals why she turned down a big-budget film

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has opened up about her decision to turn down a big-budget film.

In a recent conversation with IANS, the ‘Bala’ actress shared that she has always prioritized content-driven cinema. When asked if she had ever turned down a major film for lack of a compelling script, Yami confirmed, “Yes.” However, she chose not to reveal the title of the project she had turned down. Reflecting on her decision-making process, Yami shared, “Every decision is a conscious one. Both personally and professionally, I value the time I get to spend on projects that truly resonate with me.” Gautam emphasized that it’s not about the scale of the film but about the work itself.

The ‘Article 370’ actress also expressed gratitude for the respect and appreciation she has received from her audience. “I’m glad that audiences respect that and they appreciate me for my work rather than just the scale of the film,” she added.

Yami Gautam also shared insights into her approach to choosing scripts, revealing that her decision-making process is driven by instinct and a desire for versatility.

The actress explained, “I rely on my instincts. I make a conscious effort not to get too comfortable with what I’ve previously done or what I consider my strengths. I don’t overanalyze. The first feeling I get after reading a script—whether it excites me or challenges me—guides my decision. I strive to be as versatile as possible and stay true to my choices. There is always a deliberate effort behind making something appear effortless. It’s about consistently working in a certain direction and taking on roles that push my boundaries.”

Work-wise, the 36-year-old actress recently featured in the film “Dhoom Dhaam,” where she played the role of a sushil and sanskaari Koyal Chadda. The romantic comedy drama, which also stars Pratik Gandhi, was released on Netflix on 14 February 2025.