It’s a working birthday for Priyanshu Painyuli

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli turned a year older today but there’s no time to take a break for him.

He is currently busy shooting for ‘Mirzapur 3’ in Varanasi. Speaking about the same, Priyanshu said, “I feel blessed to be shooting at a holy place like Varanasi on my birthday. Though you always wish to celebrate your special day with your loved ones and just be yourself, it feels great to be working on your birthday, especially with the team of ‘Mirzapur’ in Varanasi and tell an interesting story in season 3 which everyone has been waiting for. So this time it will be a Robin style of a birthday! Since we will be shooting the whole night, we will try to explore some local delicacies in the city the next day.”

Priyanshu was last seen in ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and ‘Extraction’. Apart from ‘Mirzapur 3’, Priyanshu will also be seen in ‘Pippa’, which is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon of ‘Airlift’ fame. The war drama is based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees,’ written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan are also a part of ‘Pippa’, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 2.