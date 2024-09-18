Within 11 minutes, Big B conveys two important messages for the Indian society

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media platform and shared two important social messages for the society.

Taking to his photo-sharing platform Instagram, the ‘Kaala Patthar’ actor shared two video reels in a span of 11 minutes.

The first video was captioned in Marathi, “Mee Kachra Karnaar Naahi (I won’t litter).”

The first video started as, “Namaskar main hoon Amitabh Bachchan, Mee kachra karnaar naahi, main kachra nahi karunga Dhanyawaad (Hello I am Amitabh Bachchan, I won’t litter. Thank you).”

The next video shared by the ‘Aks’ actor was based on one of the most important social messages of Indian society which is related to the ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign.

Big B captioned, “Beti bann ke aana (Come as a daughter).”

The video starts with a baby shower of a woman in which one lady enters and says, “Lalla aane waala hai, lalla.”

The video later takes a shift to the narration of a woman’s conversation with her about to be born daughter.

It starts as, “Koi mujhse baat karta hai toh pet mein chhupke toh nahi sunnti ho. Koi mujhse kehta Hai beta hoga toh dil par toh nahi leti ho (If someone talks to me, don’t listen to it while hiding in the stomach. Someone tells me that if I have a son then don’t take it to heart).”

She continues, “Dekho inn suni sunaaii baaton par mat jaana, tumhe maa ne maanga hai ye mat bhool jana, tum aana toh beti banke aana (Look, don’t go by these hearsays, don’t forget that your mother has asked you to come as a daughter).”

With a background music narration continues as, “Tumhe paane ke liye kitni mannatein maangi hai, mandir ki seedhiyaan chadhti hoon, bhagwaan ko beta sunne ki aadat hai isliye baar-baar kehti hoon tumhe koi nahi chahta ab ye bahana mat banana, tum aana toh beti banke aana and ends with mother’s beautiful smile (How much worship I have done to get you, went to the stairs of a temple, God has the habit of listening to a son, that is why I say this to you again and again, you don’t make this excuse anymore, come as a daughter).”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan has been the brand ambassador of several initiatives that are related to cleanliness and the birth and education of daughters.

The ‘Sooryavansham’ actor was announced as the face of the ‘City Compost’ campaign under the Swacch Bharat Mission in the year 2016.

Big B is also the brand ambassador of the government’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative.

On the work front, the ‘Satte Pe Satta’ actor was last seen in the Nag Ashwin directorial ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The sci-fi thriller also featured Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobhana and Saswata Chatterjee in crucial roles.