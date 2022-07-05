Beauties who made India proud by winning International Beauty Pageants

Winning international acclaim is always a matter of pride for every citizen. Indian beauty queens have never left any stone to unturned when it comes to making the country proud. Miss World pageant is one of the biggest international beauty pageants which also includes Miss Earth, Miss Universe, Miss Asia Pacific, and Miss International.

Miss World beauty pageant is considered to be the oldest international pageant, running since 1951. Miss World from India, is a title held by a handful of gorgeous women from the country who continue to inspire many girls to follow suit and make a mark.

On 12 December, Chandigarh-based Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 at the pageant held in Israel recently. She became the third Indian woman to bring home the crown.

But do you know she is not the one who makes us proud? There are many other Indian beauties that created history with their brains and beauty. Let’s take a look at Miss Universe and Miss World winners from India.

A Roundup of Indian queens who won International Beauty Pageants

1. Reita Faria (1966)

Much before India’s sweeping victory in 1994, when Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai winning Miss Universe and Miss World respectively, it was beauty queen Reita Faria who was the first woman from India and even Asia to win the crown. In 1966, Reita bagged the number one spot after winning two sub-titles – ‘Best in Swimsuit’ and ‘Best in Eveningwear’. A model and physician from Goa, she eventually chose the less glamorous life and went on to pursue a career in medical studies.

2. Sushmita Sen (1994)

Sushmita Sen became the first Miss Universe from India in 1994. Sushmita was born on 19 November 1975 into a Bengali Baidya family in Hyderabad. Her father Shubeer Sen was a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander, and her mother Subhra Sen was a jewelry designer. Sush is not married yet and adopted two baby girls, Renee and Alisah.

She won the title ‘Femina Miss India Universe’ in 1994 and the same year she competed for the Miss Universe title and won the pageant.

3. Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai needs no introduction. After winning the Miss World crown in 1994 (who can forget her in a white, one-shoulder sparkling gown with the iconic blue crown?), there’s been no looking back from this Mangalorean beauty.

From working her way up in Bollywood to star in super hit films like Devdas, Guru, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to going on to Hollywood movies like Bride And Prejudice, The Mistress Of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion, and The Pink Panther 2, Aishwarya Rai has been a renowned name and face across the globe. She continues to be a showstopper everywhere she goes, particularly at Cannes Film Festival with her statement outfits.

4. Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta has crowned Miss Universe in 2000 but did you know that same year current Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was born. Lara Dutta was the second Indian woman after Sushmita Sen in the history of the pageant to win the title. Lara made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz in 2003 and never looked back and worked in many Bollywood movies after that.

Lara was born on April 16, 1978, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and graduated with a degree in economics and a minor in communications from the University of Mumbai. Lara Dutta married Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi who was one of the most dominant doubles players in the sport’s history.

5. Diana Hayden

Born in Hyderabad, Diana Hyden won the Miss World title in 1997 and appeared in various TV commercials after winning the crown. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the movie Tehzaab. The diva was later seen as a contestant on the reality show Big Boss in 2008.

6. Yukta Mookhey

Born and brought up in Banglore, Yukta Mookhey won the title of Miss World in 1999. Yukta studied Zoology and also holds a degree in computer science. Apart from this, Yukta Mookhey has also learned Hindustani classical music for three years.

7. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon, who has made it big in not just Bollywood but Hollywood too. Her rise to fame was in 2000 when she was crowned Miss World and ever since then, there’s been no stopping this lady who has gone on to “shatter the glass ceiling” and make her dreams come true.

PC or Mrs. Jonas has been truly a role model for millions of girls and she continues to steal the limelight on the red carpet and the big screen, set fashion trends like no one’s business, and also contribute to society through her humanitarian work.

8. Manushi Chhillar

Last but hopefully not least, there’s Manushi Chhillar who is another beauty queen from India who went on to win the Miss World title. In 2017, Manushi made headlines when she wore the blue crown and made India proud once more. Born and brought up in Haryana, this pretty lady has been steadily winning the hearts of her millions of followers on Instagram – from setting fitness goals to making chic fashion statements.

She recently made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in the historical drama Prithviraj, where she portrayed the role of Samyukta, wife of Prithviraj Chauhan.