Who will win box-office race Heropanti 3 or Runway 34?

Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 are the two big Bollywood releases this week. Ajay Devgn directs and features as the leading man in the aviation drama Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is based on an intense story of the blind landing of an aircraft. The movie is based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight incident, which forced the pilot to emergency land the aircraft due to poor visibility. Ajay plays the role of the pilot Vikrant Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan will put him on trial.

Runway 34 storyline is full of intrigue and thrill. Many of the fans will be queuing outside the cinema halls to catch the film sooner than later and the magic Big B and Ajay will create on the big screen. However, some of us may be wondering when and where the movie will have its OTT premiere. It is to be noted that Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights of Runway 34 and the movie will make its digital premiere on the service after its theatre haul is over. It is expected to premiere on OTT after 60-90 days of its release in cinema halls. Since it has released on April 29, it may not premiere on OTT before June 25.

On the other hand, Heropanti 2 features Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. It is an action drama based in the world of cybercrime. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is the sequel to Tiger’s 2014 Bollywood debut film Heropanti. The movie promises to bring larger-than-life action scenes to the big screen.

For the fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the movie, it can be enjoyed in the nearest cinema halls in the coming weeks. As for its OTT premiere, Amazon prime Video has purchased the streaming rights for the movie. On TV, it will have its satellite premiere on the Zee Network. It will be premiering on OTT only after 60-90 days of its theatrical release date. So it will be some time before you get to watch it from the comfort of your home.