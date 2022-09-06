Will Brahmāstra be able to recover its budget of 410 Cr.

Ayan Mukerji’s most awaited film Brahmāstra has been looked up to by the masses for a long time. While the trailer and the songs of the film have already accelerated the expectation on a different level, now the budget of 410 Cr. of the film is taking over the corners while leaving us all with a question will it be able to recover the amount in a kind of phase that Bollywood is going through?

If we look at the bigger picture, we can say that Bollywood is definitely not in the condition that it was earlier. Where the films are facing major backlash from the audience, it has also experienced the entry of big players who have made their place in the market.

Amid all the dull phases of the industry when the pan-India audience is looking to Bollywood, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra is a big challenge that is on its way.

While the makers have recently revealed its budget of 410 Cr. making it the most expensive film made in Bollywood so far, it has raised the expectation of the film to perform more than expected in such a dull phase of Bollywood.

The film is well studded with a lot of factors to watch out for, including the biggest star cast, the biggest production house, the songs, the VFX, the massive BGMs, and everything that you can ask for, the film has it for you to offer.

But all these factors themselves bring up a big question that whether the film would be able to retain the money at the box office and break the condition that Bollywood is facing for the past 1 year.

With 410 Cr, Brahmāstra’s budget is the first time ever spent money in Bollywood cinema.

Moreover, having seen the entrance of some really big players, there are certain big releases in the pan India market. Where Yash is leading the game on the pan India market with KGF 2’s biggest opening of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market that too on the very first day, upon its budget of 100 Cr. with 1,250C Cr. collections globally.

Moreover, RRR has also been made with a budget of 550 Cr. and went on to collect 1,200 Cr. on the global level, and then comes films like, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, 83, Shamshera, and Raksha Bandhan which were made on a big budget but due to facing a major set back from the audience it couldn’t able recover its budgets.

So, while such huge players have faced a backlash from the Bollywood market, it would be exciting to see how Brahmāstra will be able to perform at the box office and whether will it be able to surpass the collections of these films.