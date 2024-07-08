Wild Wild Punjab: Cast shares road trip anecdotes ahead of Netflix release

With the highly anticipated release of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ just around the corner on Netflix, the cast members are gearing up by sharing their personal road trip stories and travel preferences.

In a recent interview with ANI, the stars of the film, including Sunny Singh, Patralekha, Manjot Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Varun Sharma, opened up about their favorite foods and unforgettable moments from their journeys.

Varun Sharma delighted in recalling his love for roadside feasts, describing his ideal meal as “kaali daal, paneer, roti or lachha paratha with melted butter, along with spiced onion rings,” enjoyed right on the car bonnet.

Meanwhile, Sunny Singh reminisced about simpler pleasures, sharing his fondness for “Maggie with chai” during his travel escapades.

Manjot Singh, known for his comedic timing, humorously expressed his love for “garama garam samosa” during rainy drives, evoking a sense of warmth and comfort.

Ishita Raj Sharma recounted her experiences exploring the culinary delights of Chandigarh, where she enjoyed “Amritsari naan, chole, chutney, muli ka achar, and chai” during casual outings.

Patralekha added her own touch, mentioning her go-to snacks such as “aam papad, imli, chips, peanuts, amrood (guava), and cucumber with namak (salt),” making her trips both flavorful and enjoyable.

Beyond the laughter and good eats, the cast members also shared some hair-raising moments from their travels. Sunny Singh recounted a tense incident during a shoot in Nainital, where they found themselves lost in a remote location, unsure of their whereabouts for over two hours.

Patralekha also shared a nerve-wracking experience from London, where a wrong turn led to a flat tire and a bit of anxiety, highlighting the unpredictable nature of road trips.

Looking forward, Manjot Singh expressed his excitement about the potential for a sequel to ‘Wild Wild Punjab,’ hinting at future adventures and camaraderie with the cast.

Directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ promises to blend uproarious comedy with heartfelt friendships against the picturesque backdrop of Punjab’s landscapes. With its ensemble cast and vibrant storyline, the film is ready to entertain audiences with its quirky charm and lively characters.

As the countdown to its Netflix debut on July 10 continues, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is poised to deliver a delightful cinematic experience that celebrates friendship, adventure, and the joy of unexpected twists. Fans can expect a journey filled with laughter and camaraderie, capturing the essence of modern-day friendships in a refreshingly entertaining way.