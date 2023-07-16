Who is Yvonne McGuinness wife of Cillian Murphy?

Yvonne McGuinness wife of Cillian Murphy is an Irish visual artist who works in a variety of contexts, including video installation and print. She born 12 October 1972 in Kilkenny, Ireland, and now based in Monkstown, County Dublin, her works have been shown in Ireland and the UK, and she holds an MA from the Royal College of Art in London.

A 2004 biography stated, “Recent works have been preoccupied with notions of portrayal of the self and with deception, dealing with the sublimated desire for self-expression of the artist and the tension between revelation and concealment.”

She has made several short films: This is between us (2011), Charlie’s Place (2012), and Procession (2012).

She met Murphy before he was famous, Murphy’s first acting role in the late 1990s turned into his big break. He was cast in a local production in Cork, Ireland of a new play called Disco Pigs by a then-unknown playwright. It became such a smash that it toured in Dublin and London, and then all over the world for 18 months. It was during this time that Murphy and McGuinness first met, and she then accompanied the actor on much of the tour.

After long time dating McGuinness and Murphy tied the knot in 2004 and later welcomed two sons together: Malachy, born in 2005, and Aran, born in 2007.

They lived in London for decades, but now live in Dublin. Though McGuinness has Instagram and Twitter accounts, they’re both private, and Murphy isn’t on social media at all. The couple is so closed-lipped about their family life that, though Murphy often does interviews for his blockbuster movies, he rarely discusses his wife or children publicly.