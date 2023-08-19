Who is TJ Bhanu? Actress plays Chandralekha in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’

Born on June 5, 1992, in India, TJ Bhanu is recognized as an actress acclaimed for her roles in prominent productions including “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi ke liye” (2020), “Afwaah” (2023), and “Not Out” (2022).

Netflix’s most recent series “Guns & Gulaabs” extends an invitation to spectators to immerse themselves in the realm of Gulaabganj. Within this setting, they introduce us to the unassuming yet determined Chandralekha embodied by the exceptionally skilled TJ Bhanu. Set against the backdrop of the nostalgic 1990s, this gangster comedy seamlessly blends authority with fervour, with Bhanu sharing the screen with the charismatic Rajkummar Rao.

In the quaint confines of a provincial town, Chandralekha stands as a contemporary spirit. As an English educator, she embodies self-reliance and aspiration in her unique manner. She boasts an array of admirers, among whom is Tipu, a rough-and-tough mechanic portrayed by Rajkummar Rao. The trajectory of their narrative takes a riveting turn when an astonishing revelation about Tipu’s history unveils.

TJ Bhanu in Guns & Gulaabs:

Regarding her character, Bhanu provides insight by stating,“Chandralekha is both guns and gulaabs. She is fierce as a gun when it comes to her career and ambition, and is a ‘gulaab’ when it comes to Tipu. The ’90s kid in me loved playing her in the show. I recall having a scooter, similar to Chandralekha’s, which I once took for a ride without my parents’ knowledge. It was a spontaneous and somewhat rebellious choice, I must admit. Just like my character, I used to roam around in clothes she wears, with hair as beautiful as hers – well, maybe a tad more unruly! Life does come a full circle.”

On Thursday, actor TJ Bhanu unveiled her inaugural appearance in the Netflix series “Guns and Gulaabs,” a show that features Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, and Gourav Adarsh. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., this project aims to captivate as a blend of romance and crime thrills. Known for her remarkable roles in “Ankahi Kahaniya” (2021), “Not Out” (2022), and “Vaazhl” (2021), TJ Bhanu expressed her delight in becoming a part of this endeavour.

TJ Bhanu’s social media presence:

TJ Bhanu plays the role of a girl named Chandralekha. Along with the photo, the actor captioned, “Sigh! इतने सारे गनों के बीच गुलाब होना कैसा होता है पिछले तीन महीनो के शूट के दौरान पता चला. Finally I can speak about what I was not supposed to 🙂 My first @Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Here is the 1st look of my Character #CHANDRALEKHA.”

She added, “Please make some way for 90s romance, humour and crime drama. a web series directed by My Most favourites @rajanddk And what a honour to share screen, The Coolest @rajkummar_rao, THE IMPRESSIVE @dqsalmaan, The Talented @gouravadarsh & The Brilliant @gulshandevaiah78 and My own Self coming soon on @netflix_in @iamsumankumar @d2r_films.”