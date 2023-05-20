Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is engaged. She posted pictures with her fiancé Shane Gregoire on her Instagram profile on Saturday evening. The pictures have been taken in Bali, Indonesia.

The first picture features Aaliyah proudly displaying her engagement ring. In the second she is kissing Shane Gregoire.

She captioned the post, “Sooo this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love.”

Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap’s daughter from his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Shane Gregoire is an American entrepreneur. He is the founder of a software company named Rocket Powered Sound, which is a specialised site in sound designing and music production skills development. He is also a consciousness researcher.

Shane Gregoire revealed his love life with Aaliyah Kashyap in 2020 when he took to Instagram and posted about Aaliyah. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Indian queen @aaliyahkashyap. Thank you for adding even more colour to my life and being as weird as I am. Love you big girl. you are a very special person and I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

In one of Aaliyah Kashyap‘s blogs, she recounted her first meeting with Shane Gregoire on an online dating site. She said, “On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke.”

In February 2022, Anurag Kashyap took to social media to announce the relationship between Shane Gregoire and his daughter. He had dinner with Shane and Aaliyah on 24 February 2022. He posted, “It’s a bye-bye dinner .. @shanegregoire leaves in the morning for a month.. and @aaliyahkashyap is gonna be sad ..”

Aaliyah has over 311k followers on Instagram and is often seen sharing romantic pictures with her beau. In June 2022 the duo celebrated two years of togetherness where she wrote, “the most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate happy anniversary my love, i love you forever.”

Meanwhile, Shane also replied to his fiancé Aaliyah’s post about engagement and commented, “So grateful to be engaged to the love of my life love you now and forever.” Meanwhile, soon-to-be father-in-law Anurag Kashyap also showered his love on the couple in comment and wrote, “Congratulations,” along with heart emojis.