Who is Ramona Khalil, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Jad Hadid’s ex-wife? Their relationship timeline

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Jad Hadid, in a recent interview, spoke about his daughter and his equation with his ex-wife Ramona Khalil.

The Lebanese-born model tied the knot with Ramona Khalil in 2017. Khalid is a model and entrepreneur. She owns Go Light Gourmet, a detox and healthy meals delivery service.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Cattleya Hadid, in 2019. However, Jad and Ramona parted ways and have since been co-parenting their kid.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Jad revealed that he shared a good rapport with his ex-wife and has a lot of respect for her.

“I’m divorced and have a daughter. People see my daughter on my social media but they never see her mom and they often ask where’s her mom, why are you hiding her. I’m not hiding her mom, we are divorced. But I’ve so much respect for her mom, she’s a tough woman,” he told ETimes.

On January 31, Romana shared pictures and a video from her daughter’s birthday party.

:You are my pride, my dream come true, and the most beautiful creature that my eyes have ever seen! I promise to protect you, love you, to always make you my top priority and to guide you towards being the best version of yourself.

Happy Birthday my gorgeous little one! I adore you beyond words!” she captioned the post.

Ja also shares photos of his daughter on a regular basis.

In the most recent post on May 13, Ja wrote, “Never before had I wanted to say so much but said so little, felt so much but couldn’t express because the feeling is just way bigger than the words I’m going to say! Well, I’m blessed I gotta admit, and lucky yes more than anyone can be! First for being a father, second for being your dad, I love you my little star. Thank you for being the reason I smile thank you so much baba,” he wrote.