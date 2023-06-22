Who is Geeta Sanon and why is she vociferously defending ‘Adipurush’?

There is one person defending ‘Adipurush’ the modern version of Ramayana, and that is Geeta Sanon, a professor of Physics at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College, New Delhi. More famously known as Bollywood star Kriti Sanon’s mother.

She is vociferously defending the actor’s new film Adipurush after being bashed by both audiences as well as critics. Adipurush is the interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, which is drawing ire over its informal dialogues.

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon’s mom Geeta Sanon took to her Instagram account and shared a post:

“Jaki rahi bhavana jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi.” The meaning of this is if you look at a particular thing with a good mindset, the world will look at it beautifully. Kriti’s mom further said in Hindi: ““Lord Ram taught people to look at the love in ber — the fruit offered by Shabari to him rather than the fact that it is half-eaten (sic).” She concluded her note by stating that “one shouldn’t look at a person’s mistakes but understand their emotions.”

Before this, lyricist and dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir reacted to the backlash surrounding Lord Hanuman’s dialogues. Manoj’s statement left netizens angry.

“Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi hai, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya hai kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (Lord Hanuman is not God but a mere devotee. We made him God because his devotion had that power),” Manoj told Aaj Tak.

However, the makers of Adipurush have promised to change the controversial lines in the film. Cybercitizens are particularly upset about the Lanka Dahan scene, where Bajrangbali’s character is heard mouthing a line, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki” to Meghnad. However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. The word ‘baap’ has now been changed to ‘Lanka’.