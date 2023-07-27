Who are Kevin Spacey’s brother Randy Fowler and sister Julie Ann Fowler?

Actor Kevin Spacey has been acquitted of all nine sexual offences in a UK trial. The verdict was delivered by a London court jury, absolving him of charges related to historical sex offences involving four men. However, despite the legal outcome, his family seems to have mixed feelings about the news, as they know him better than anyone else. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at who Kevin Spacey’s brother and sister are.

Kevin Spacey’s sister, Julie Anne Fowler, has lived a very private life, and not much is known about her due to her preference for keeping things low-key. Before getting married, she resided with her family in New Jersey and later moved to South California.

On the other hand, Kevin Spacey’s brother, Randy Fowler, who also goes by Randy Flower, hails from Boise, Idaho. He works as a limo driver and is recognized for impersonating Rod Stewart. There has been a rift between Randy and Kevin, leading to an estrangement.

Randy, who is now 63 years old, was born in Colorado, three years before Kevin’s birth when their family lived in New Jersey. He left home back in 1975 when Kevin was just 16.

Randy has made disturbing allegations about their late father, Thomas Geoffrey Fowler. He accused Thomas of being a white supremacist and a member of the American Nazi Party. According to Randy, their father subjected both him and Kevin to repeated acts of abuse, including rape and physical violence, during their childhood. He described their family home as a “living hell” and claimed their mother, Kathleen, turned a blind eye to the abuse.

These allegations surfaced in a 2004 interview and have been a matter of public interest since then. A spokesperson for Kevin Spacey responded to Randy’s claims, acknowledging their seriousness, but asserted that Kevin himself had never experienced such abuse and could only sympathize with his brother.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Randy Fowler spoke candidly about his famous brother, stating that Kevin is “worse” than their abusive father. He accused Kevin of having a “creepy” relationship with their mother and even detailed a shocking incident when he almost killed their father, whom he nicknamed “The Creature” due to his monstrous behavior.

Randy published a book called “A Moment In Time: Living In The Shadows,” where he recounted his experiences and the tumultuous family dynamics. The book came out not long after Kevin Spacey faced multiple sexual assault allegations, some involving underage individuals, which emerged in February 2019.

In the same interview with The Sun, Randy expressed concern for his brother’s well-being and urged Kevin to admit his guilt and face the consequences of his actions.