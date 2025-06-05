Which one of mom Sridevi’s movies is Janhvi Kapoor obsessing over these days

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is obsessing over one of her mother Sridevi’s old movies these days – “Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari”.

Sharing her fixation with the film, Janhvi revealed that she caught the re-released print of the drama a few days back and was completely taken aback by the magic created by the team on screen.

The ‘Bawaal’ actress penned on her IG, “Obsessed with this jacket!!!! Obsessssssssed with this movie!!!! I had the pleasure of rewatching the rereleased print a couple days back and was reminded of the magic created by the whole team…”

Lauding the lead pair – Sridevi and Chiranjeevi, Janhvi added, “Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute @chiranjeevikonidela sir and his inimitable humor, bravado and swagger and both of them together… Raghavendra sir’s vision Amrish Puri sir…the music, sets, costumes, story!!! All the actors!!!!!”

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of “Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari”, the makers re-released the project in theatres on May 9.

Calling the revival of the film a gift to cinema lovers, Janhvi penned, “The revival of this new print couldn’t have been executed by more able hands and is a gift to cinema lovers today, it felt like a visual spectacle that would give our contemporary films a run for their money. Thank you for this @swapnaduttchalasani @vyjayanthimovies @nag_ashwin Cinema at its peak #JVAS #jagadeekaveeruduatilokasundari.”

Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the movie shares the tale of a man who finds a ring with great power, however, the goddess who lost the ring is in search of it to return to her world.

Released on 9 May 1990, “Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari” became the highest-grossing Telugu film of the time.

Work-wise, Janhvi Kapoor is waiting for the release of some promising dramas such as “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” with Varun Dhawan, and “Param Sundari”, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.