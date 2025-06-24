FWICE seeks PM Modi’s intervention over Diljit Dosanjh’s film with Pakistani star Hania Amir

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and his upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ have found themselves at the centre of a major controversy. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), one of the largest trade unions in the Indian film industry, has strongly condemned Diljit and his team for casting Pakistani actress Hania Amir in the film.

FWICE has gone so far as to write to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, demanding immediate and strict action against Diljit Dosanjh, producers Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu, and director Amar Hundal.

In their letter, the federation expressed deep anger and disappointment, calling this decision not just a professional misstep but a direct insult to the country and its people.

The union’s letter described the inclusion of Hania Amir as “an unpardonable act” and accused Diljit and his team of disregarding national sentiment and security. FWICE insisted that this wasn’t a simple casting decision but a deliberate violation of the ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian cinema.

According to them, allowing a Pakistani actress to feature in an Indian film is equivalent to disrespecting the country’s soldiers and martyrs, particularly at a time when India is still reeling from recent terror attacks.

The controversy gained momentum after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of innocent Indian tourists. The incident, which was linked to Pakistan-backed terrorists, sparked national outrage and was followed by India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, where air strikes were carried out on terror bases across the border.

In the aftermath of these events, several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Amir, reportedly had their social media accounts under restriction in India.

FWICE’s letter went a step further, accusing Hania Amir of being more than just an entertainer. The federation alleged that she has repeatedly used her platform to spread anti-India sentiments, glorify terrorist groups, and mock Indian armed forces.

They called her a “propagandist” and claimed her association with ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ is a direct provocation against India.

It said their decision “clearly reveals where their loyalties lie” and accused them of betraying the country that gave them their fame and success.

FWICE has urged the Indian government to revoke the passports of the artists involved and permanently bar them from holding any rights or privileges linked to Indian citizenship.