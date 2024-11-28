When Amitabh Bachchan wanted to ‘pick his nose’

An old video of Amitabh Bachchan has resurfaced on social media, capturing a humorous moment where he jokingly discusses with the cameraperson his desire to take a brief pause to pick his nose or scratch his face.

The video, shared by actor-anchor Simi Garewal on her official Instagram account, shows Big B sitting with his family- wife Jaya Bachchan and their kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan—on a couch just before an interview is about to start. In 2004, the Bachchan family appeared on the show “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.”

As Simi explains that everyone will be on camera at all times, even when they’re not speaking, Amitabh requests a close-up camera. The Sholay actor humorously told the cameraperson, “When I snap my fingers, you need to stop because I might want to pick my nose or something.” He further added that he might need to scratch his face and would require some time off camera.

In the same clip, Abhishek was signalling for some camera-off time whenever he wanted to yawn. Sharing this clip on her Instagram handle, Simi wrote, Rendezvous gems! Nope! Still not started the interview! Getting there! And with the Bachchans..it’s fun all the way! #RendezvousGems.”

Most recently, Garewal, known for her close ties to the Bachchan family, came out in defence of Abhishek Bachchan amid rumours of his affair with Nimrat Kaur.

She reshared an old video of the actor discussing his views on commitment and loyalty in relationships. The clip is from Garewal’s popular show “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal,” where Abhishek appeared in 2003.

In the video, Abhishek said, “Call me old-fashioned, but I have nothing against being frivolous. I have nothing against people wanting to have fun with both of the constants; then, by all means, enjoy yourselves. But if you have committed to somebody on whatever level, then abide by that commitment; otherwise, don’t make it.”

Abhishek added, “I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you get caught up with her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me.”

Simi had also slammed a social media post that alleged Amitabh ignored Aishwarya Rai while showing support for his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Garewal slammed the video for making unfounded comments about the Bachchan family without any real understanding of the situation. She commented on the video, “You people don’t know ANYTHING. Stop it.”