‘Way Back Love’: New stills promise Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha’s fluttering chemistry

The makers of ‘Way Back Love’ have dropped new stills from the upcoming drama promising a fluttering story. The drama stars ‘Be Melodramatic’ actor Gong Myung and ‘Pachinko’ actress Kim Min Ha. It is a bildungsroman narrative of two high school sweethearts who meet each other years later in an uncanny encounter.

‘Way Back Love’ is a fantasy romance drama which stars Kim Min Ha as Hee Wan. She is now a 24-year-old woman who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. While she was once a lively girl full of vitality and energy, she has turned away from life. In an unexpected turn of events, a week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo (Gong Myung) knocks on her door as a grim reaper. While she is taken aback after seeing someone who died a few years ago, life takes a different turn for them.

Ahead of its premiere, the makers have dropped stills featuring the two actors. In the first still, they intensely gaze into each other’s eyes and let their emotions do the talking. Following this, another glimpse shows them sitting side by side. They appear to be lost in deep thought or conversation. The last snippet is from when Ram Woo meets Hee Wan as a grim reaper, and she feels his face to make sure she is not hallucinating. The images promise a fluttering and endearing narrative along with striking a nostalgic chord.

Previously, the makers dropped an intense teaser of ‘Way Back Love.’ It opens with Kim Ram Woo enthusiastically sharing with Jung Hee Wan that he has found what he is passionate about. The two spend their time living the best of their lives. They enjoy their days as a student to the fullest. However, the lively atmosphere soon turns grim. The scene then jumps forward in time, showing a 24-year-old Jung Hee Wan, who has no will to live. Just as she has only a week left to live; Kim Ram Woo appears at her door as a grim reaper following his death four years ago. He calls out to her by his name—just like they did back in school. He asks her- “Didn’t you miss me all this time?” and the clip concludes.

TVING’s ‘Way Back Love’ will premiere on April 3.