Friday evening in Dubai witnessed Da-bangg tour. The event kicked off with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s performance to their hit song “Dil Diyan Gallan” from the film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Dressed in a silver lehenga, Katrina performed with her Bodyguard co-actor Salman Khan with a big smile. Salman was seen carrying a pair of black shirt and pants throughout the event. The Dabangg Khan was seen doing lip-synch on the lyrics of the song while tapping his feet with Katrina Kaif.

Katrina also danced on “Surraiya” from the film Thugs of Hindostan. She was seen in a red shimmery lehenga. To complete her entire look, she was wearing bangles and a pair of earrings which went very well with her dress.



Salman also performed with other stars of the troupe, including Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha.

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha danced on her famous song “Go go go Govinda”. She was seen wearing a shimmery silver dress. The actress is all set to come up with a new twist as Razzo in Dabangg 3.

Other star performers were present there to grace the event including singer Guru Randhawa, singer-actor Kamaal Khan Aayush Sharma, Choreographer Prabhu Deva and Maniesh Paul.

Salman is now looking forward to the release of Dabangg 3, in which he stars with Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar. The movie is slated to release on December 20. The event was conceptualised, scripted and managed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events.

Chulbul Pandey is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters played by Salman Khan. With the third instalment of Dabangg slated to release in a couple of months, the excitement around the film is tremendous. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Dabangg 3 turns out to be one of the biggest entertainers ever.

In fact, to reach out to every corner of the country, Dabangg 3 will be Salman’s first film to release in multiple languages simultaneously.