Actor Vidyut Jammwal is back in action with the third installment of Commando. The official trailer of the film is already out, where Vidyut, a soldier, is on a mission to hunt down the villain, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Gulshan’s character is the biggest threat to the hero. He is playing the role of a typical Bollywood villain. It will be a delight for fans to watch Gulshan in such a different role after a long time.

On Thursday, Vidyut was in Delhi at Kaliraman Akhada for the promotions of his film Commando 3, where he wrestled with Pahalwans.

Speaking on women empowerment, Vidyut said, “Athletes respect women a lot. If every man will support women then India will become no. 1 country in the world. I am glad that boys and girls are trained together in this akhada, I respect the owner of the akhada Mr. Jagdeesh Kaliraman that he trained his sons and daughter together.”

He further added, “I respect all the sports. It looks easy but takes a lot of potential, courage and hard work to play. The basic motive of playing sport is to represent our country. I am glad that people appreciated my work in Commando, Commando 2 and I hope they will love this movie too because they know that we don’t use cables for the stunts. It is actually done by me in real.”

Packed with drama, action and a gripping narrative, Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar as two special agents who are with Vidyut on this journey to hunt the antagonist played by Devaiah.

Meanwhile, the new song from Commando 3 will be released on Friday.

On Thursday, Sharing the motion poster on his official Instagram handle, Vidyut wrote, “Song 3 from #Commando3 out tomorrow – #IradeKarBuland (sic).”

Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, Commando 3 is slated to release on 29 November 2019.