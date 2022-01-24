Virushka’s daughter face is finally revealed, Pics go viral

On Sunday night, Indian and South African cricket teams were competing against each other in the ODI finals in Cape Town and all the eyes were on the match.

But, suddenly the limelight shifted to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after a broadcaster of the ongoing India-South Africa series revealed the celebrity couple’s one-year-old daughter Vamika’s face on television.

The mother-daughter duo was cheering for Virat. The camera lingered on them for a few seconds before focusing back on the ground. The little one was dressed in a red frock with two ponytails as she gave a bright smile. Anushka looked pretty in a black dress.

However, soon after Vamika’s pics and videos went viral, many fans were delighted to finally meet Virushka’s daughter and gave a tag of ‘mini Virat’ to Vamika, whereas some fans went livid after Vamika’s first picture was leaked this way. They demanded that the posts should be deleted from social media and everyone should respect Virat and Anushka’s privacy.

Netizens also shared hilarious memes comparing her popularity to Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur. He has been an Internet sensation right after his birth. Every time the Star kid steps out, the paparazzi click him endlessly and fans love his gimmicks. However, after Vamika became the social media sensation on Sunday, Twitteratti couldn’t help remember Taimur and his fame.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their little bundle of joy, Vamika, on January 11 last year. The two have been sharing updates and photos of their daughter with millions of fans and followers on their Instagram handles, but have refrained from revealing her face until now.

Now, the star couple, who have been requesting media and fans to keep their daughter away from the spotlight, has issued a statement:

Anushka said that she was caught off guard and did not know that the camera was on her and Vamika.

On Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Hi guys! We realize that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would appreciate it if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier.” Virat shared the same note on his Instagram Stories.