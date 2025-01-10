Virat-Anushka along with children take blessings of Sant Premanand Maharaj

Cricketer Virat Kohli along with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma took the blessings of Sant Premanand Maharaj at his ashram Shriradha Kelly Kunj located in Raman Reti area on Friday.

The Kohli family along with their two children — Vamika and Akaay — visited the Ashram in Uttar Pradesh and took the blessings of the sant. They stayed in the ashram for 30 minutes.

Later, Sant Premanand Maharaj said that Virat Kohli has moved ahead by continuously controlling his practice. If the practice is confirmed then victory is certain, he added.

Premanand Maharaj said that two things were required for victory, one is practice and the other is destiny. If there is no destiny, it is just practice, even then victory becomes difficult, he stated. For this, chanting the name along with knowledge of the Lord is necessary.

The renowned spiritual guru said ,” We make people happy through ‘Sadhana’ (Hindu or Buddhist spiritual training), while through this (cricket), you make the entire country happy. This is also a path of service to the country where every child is happy”.

During this, Anushka also received the blessings of ‘Prem Bhakti’ from Premanand maharaj.