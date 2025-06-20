Boman Irani opens up about living with dyslexia and defying expectations

Bollywood actor Boman Irani, loved for his versatile performances in films like ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, recently shared a heartfelt account of his battle with dyslexia during his school years.

Speaking candidly, Irani revealed how he overcame his challenges and discovered his true strengths beyond traditional academic expectations.

In a conversation with ANI, Irani reflected on his journey and emphasized that no individual should ever let their learning difficulties define them.

“Every human being is unique. No two people are the same—not even their DNA,” he said.

According to Irani, it’s this uniqueness that makes every individual special, whether it comes from their abilities or their disabilities. He encouraged people to focus on what they naturally excel at and use that as their strength.

“I always think about my time in school when I struggled with mathematics. I couldn’t understand numbers, and that doesn’t define me. What defines me is my ability to communicate, to tell stories, to use my body, to use my voice. That’s what I leaned into,” he explained.

Irani shared that despite his complete lack of memory for numbers, he had an exceptional memory for scenes, dialogues, and stories—even from a very young age.

“You can teach me arithmetic all day, and I still won’t understand it. But if you ask me about a movie I saw when I was 11, I can still describe the scene in detail. Maybe that’s part of my ability, maybe it comes from the same place as my disability—but I chose to embrace that,” he added.

The actor stressed that society often sets narrow standards of success, like excelling in academics or fitting into certain boxes. However, he believes that people should measure themselves by their own unique talents and abilities, not by what society dictates.

“I don’t let society judge me. I measure my worth by my own skills and competence. No one should feel inferior because of their differences,” he said.

Looking ahead, Boman Irani is all ready to entertain audiences in his upcoming film ‘Detective Sherdil’, which is now streaming on Zee5. The film features an ensemble cast, including Diljit Dosanjh, Diana Penty, Ratna Pathak, and Sumit Vyas.