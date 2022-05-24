Vikrant Rona’s First Song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ Released

Vikrant Rona, the much-awaited fantasy action film starring Kichcha Sudeepa will be released in less than a month. However, the film’s producers have already begun to prepare viewers for its release. On that note, the lyrical video for the film’s opening dance number, Ra Ra Rakkamma (Hindi Version) was released on Tuesday, May 24.

The first song will be released on various dates in five languages: Malayalam will be broadcast on May 27th at 1:05 PM, Kannada on May 23rd at 3:05 PM, Hindi on May 24th at 1:05 PM, Telugu on May 25th at 1:05 PM, and Tamil on May 26th at 1:05 PM.

The song includes Jacqueline Fernandez’s The Queen of Good Times’ as Gadang Rakkamma and the announcement has literally heightened the audience’s expectation of ‘Vikrant Rona.’ Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash have given their voice to the songs. The song will be completely immersed in lively sensations, making it more appealing to the audience.

“Desi Daaru Batli” Gadang Rakkamma – The Queen Of Good Times OUT NOW | RaRaRakkamma Hindi lyric video released written by the lead actor (Kichcha Sudeep) of Vikrant Rona on his official Twitter Handel.

Ra Ra Rakkamma’s lyric video only includes the chorus section of Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeepa, in which the duo set the dance stage on fire with their characteristic hook steps.

The foot-tapping track also shows Kichcha Sudeepa in his masculine hunter outfit. Sudeepa said of the song, “Gadang Rakkamma – The Queen Of Good Times OUT NOW to control your playlists.” Look at it this way ‘Vikrant Rona,’ billed as a mystery thriller, will be shown in 3D and launched worldwide on July 28th.

The film, directed by Anup Bhandari, has high expectations from the public, who are looking forward to another blockbuster hit from the Kannada industry, such as Yash’s ‘KGF,’ directed by Prashanth Neel.

B Ajaneesh Loknath will compose the music for ‘Vikrant Rona,’ which will be directed by William David. The narrative of the film is said to follow the strange death of a pregnant woman from a fictitious community in a seaside location.

Vikrant Rona became the first film to have its title reveal and logo unveiled at the world’s tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa.

Sudeepa took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the occasion, writing, “Many tnx to all my media fans for coming out in great numbers, n for making me feel desired & loved.”