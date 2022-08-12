Vijay Varma received praises from Kareena Kapoor Khan for Darlings

While Vijay Varma has been receiving hate for his character of Hamza from ‘Darlings’, on other hand, the audience is immensely impressed by his amazing performance. But the biggest review for the actor came when his Devotion of Suspect X costar Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a praising comment for him.

While Vijay recently posted some really dashing pictures in a black and white tuxedo paired with black pants and black shoes, he received a praising comment from Kareena Kapoor Khan who is his costar in his upcoming Devotion of Suspect X.

While commenting on the picture Kareena wrote –

“Very fancy …in a bow tie congratulation on the movieeee”

Vijay Varma has been receiving great reviews from the audience and the critics for his performance in Darlings where he shared screen space with the stunning Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3, and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.