Actor Vidya Balan has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer.

In the Anu Menon film, Vidya will be seen playing the role of the ace mathematician.

Pictures from the cake cutting ceremony and the wrap-up party were shared by Vidya on her official Instagram handle.

Shakuntala Devi also features Sanya Malhotra as Vidya Balan’s daughter while Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the role of her husband in the film.

Shakuntala’s ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-olds.

Here are some pictures of the wrap-up party.

Shakuntala Devi is a biographical film written and directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.