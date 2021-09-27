Vidhu Vinod Chopra asks Ladakhi film makers to achieve excellence

The conversation session with eminent filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra was the major highlight of the third day of the first edition of the Himalayan Film Festival 2021 being organized by the administration of UT Ladakh in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in Leh.

Young filmmakers from Ladakh, including Rigzin Kalon, Stanzin Dorjai Gya, Tsering Motup and Stenzin Tankyong, had a question and answer session with the popular Bollywood filmmaker known for films such as Parinda, Munnabhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK.

Speaking during the session, Vidhu Vinod Chopra advised the local filmmakers not to accept mediocrity and keep working towards excellence.

He assured to support the talent from Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir and urged them to share good scripts with his company. Stating that there is a huge amount of honesty in the Himalayan region, he said that one needs to keep working hard to bring out the best in them.

Award-winning films and documentaries from the 12 Himalayan states and UTs such as The Pangti Story, Walking with the Wind, Mane de Phere, Mute Water and Yarwng (Roots), popular Ladakhi films such as Lasdel and Delwa, and films recommended by the jury members among the entries received for the competition section were screened to a packed hall.

Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, was the guest of honour for the evening session.

Speaking about cinema and education, the minister said that the education system has been revolutionized due to the Covid-19 pandemic with digital platforms being widely used for imparting education. He said that film lovers, filmmakers and film societies are the important agents to achieve the goals of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 effectively and to help build a knowledge-based society.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, felicitated the director and crew members of the popular Ladakhi film Lasdel.

Local musicians enthralled the audience with their songs during the live music session.