Victoria Beckham celebrates David Beckham’s knighthood with love and pride

It was a proud and emotional moment for the Beckham family on Friday, as football legend David Beckham was officially knighted by King Charles. The honour, one of the highest recognitions in the UK, turned the global sports icon into ‘Sir David Beckham’—and no one seemed more thrilled than his wife, fashion designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria Beckham shared a tender moment with her husband, posting a heartwarming photo of the two in a tight embrace.

Her caption read like a love letter mixed with admiration: “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you…” she wrote.

She continued, “The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday… I love you so much xxxx.”

David didn’t hold back either. Responding in the comments, he wrote a heartfelt message tagging Victoria and their four children—Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper: “I love you all.”

The couple’s second son, Romeo, also paid tribute to his father. He posted a candid, slightly blurred snapshot of himself smiling next to David, captioned, “So so proud of you.”

David proudly reshared the moment on his Instagram Stories.

Victoria and David have been together for over two decades. The pair tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. Through the years, they’ve not only built a beautiful family but have also consistently supported each other’s personal and professional milestones.

Before being knighted, David Beckham was already a decorated figure in the UK. In 2003, the late Queen Elizabeth had honoured him with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to football. More recently, in 2024, King Charles invited him to serve as an ambassador for the King’s Foundation.