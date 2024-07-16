Vicky Kaushal: There was a time when I wasn’t even getting a 15-second ad film

Vicky Kaushal, who is tagged as one of India’s finest actors, has completed 12 years in Hindi cinema. However, the heartthrob recalled how there was a time when he was not even getting a 15-second ad film.

Talking about his 12-year-long journey, Vicky, who has been feted with a National Award, said that he feels he is in a “dream sequence”.

“It feels surreal and magical. It feels like I am still in a dream sequence and I don’t want to wake up. It really feels like that because when I had started and the audition pictures that I had put, I was just wanting a chance,” Vicky said.

“Of course, everyone dreams of being in the main lead and being the hero,” said the actor, who gained major spotlight with his work in “Uri: The Surgical Strike” in 2019.

The 36-year-old national head-turner said that he would have even celebrated getting a role in an ad film.

“There was a time I was not even getting a 15-second ad film and I was like ‘If I get an ad film I will throw a party. From there to here in 12 years, if somebody had said to me back then that you would work with these kinds of filmmakers, films, co-stars and these films would get love… I would laugh,” said Vicky,

“I would have been like even if I get 10 percent of this it’s enough for me. I have been very fortunate to work with the kind of filmmakers I got to and I still believe that God has written beautiful things for all of us and I truly believe this is just the beginning,” said the actor.

Vicky was in the national capital to promote his comedy film “Bad Newz” from which the song “Tauba Tauba” featuring the star has gone viral ever since it dropped.

Does he feel that choreographers deserve their due credit for a song going viral?

“110 per cent because I am myself a technician’s son. My father was an action director so I know what kind of efforts go by people behind the camera. People who are talking about the step in ‘Tauba Tauba’ was given to me by Bosco,” he said.

He said everyone who stands behind the camera are the real heroes.

“I think absolutely every person standing behind the camera are the real heroes, who build whatever is happening in front of the camera… because we are in front of the cameras the first praise or criticism, we get it first.”

“But they are really the heroes. It takes an army to create a song or film. They should be applauded if not more,” Vicky concluded.

“Bad Newz” is slated to release on July 19.