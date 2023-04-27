Verdict in Jiah Khan ‘suicide’ case to be out tomorrow

A special court will pronounce its verdict on the Jiah Khan case at 10:30 am on Friday. She was an actress who allegedly committed suicide in 2013.

Jiah Khan’s death was initially ruled as a suicide, but her mother later alleged that she was murdered by her boyfriend at the time, actor Sooraj Pancholi. Pancholi was arrested and charged with abetment to suicide.

Rabia Khan, her mother, had dashed off an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2017 pleading for justice. She criticised the CBI for their investigation in the letter.

Rabia wrote, “The injuries on my daughter’s body are inconsistent with the alleged suicidal hanging and all forensic evidence strongly suggests that she was murdered and then hanged to make it look like a suicide.”

She additionally began an internet petition drive to call for severe punishment for the accused. In 2021, a special CBI court began a probe into the suicide case.

Both sides have been presenting their arguments and supporting evidence in the lawsuit for a number of years. It’s vital to remember that until a decision is taken all reports on the result of the case should only be considered speculative and not verified information.

The verdict, when it is announced, will likely be a significant moment for all those involved in the case and for the wider public in India who have been following it closely. It’s important to remember that regardless of the outcome, the case highlights the importance of mental health awareness and support for individuals struggling with mental health issues.

