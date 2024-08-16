‘Ve Haaniyaan’ new video features Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta wedding footage

Fans of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are in for a treat with the release of the female version of their hit song “Ve Haaniyaan,” sung by the ever-talented Neha Kakkar. The new music video has officially dropped, and it’s making waves for more reasons than one.

What sets this release apart is its inclusion of intimate and previously unseen clips from Ravi and Sargun’s wedding. Filmed in 2013, these personal moments offer a touching look into their celebration, contrasting sharply with today’s often extravagant wedding trends. The video is a nostalgic nod to the charm and elegance of traditional weddings, capturing the essence of their special day in a way that feels both heartfelt and genuine.

The ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ music video is available here:

The choice to feature their wedding footage adds a layer of authenticity and personal connection to the song. It’s a move that not only celebrates their love story but also highlights a simpler, more classic approach to weddings. In an era where lavish celebrations often steal the spotlight, this video brings a refreshing focus on timeless beauty and meaningful moments.

Ravi and Sargun, who have recently ventured into music production with their label Dreamiyata Music, have seen remarkable success with “Ve Haaniyaan.” The original version of the song has become a massive hit, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube and surpassing even Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” as the most popular track on Instagram Reels. Their success story is a testament to their creative talent and the strong connection they have with their audience.

The new female version of “Ve Haaniyaan” is expected to build on this success, as it combines the charm of Neha Kakkar’s vocals with the personal touch of Ravi and Sargun’s wedding footage. It’s more than just a music video; it’s a celebration of love and nostalgia that resonates with fans on a personal level.

As the music video continues to gather attention and praise, it’s clear that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have struck a chord with their audience once again. Their innovative approach to blending personal history with their creative projects sets a new standard in the industry, and fans are eagerly watching to see what comes next from this dynamic duo.