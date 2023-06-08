Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally getting engaged tomorrow

The famous Telegu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are finally getting engaged tomorrow after being the subject of several rumours and social media posts in Tollywood. Officially, it is unknown how and when this couple first became acquainted with one another and began dating. To date, none of them has spoken to the media about it.

SivaCherry, a representative for well-known Telugu actors, tweeted on Thursday afternoon to confirm the engagement news as well as share the digital invitation the pair is sending to their professional contacts.

The invitation has the phrase “Two hearts, one love” next to a picture of Varun and Lavanya. Congratulations to Lavanya Tripathi and Mega Prince Varun Tej. wishing you two a lifetime of happiness. The engagement date was also stated on the invitation. Here’s the special Hashtag to celebrate the very special occasion of @IAmVarunTej & the Beautiful @Itslavanya ‘s Engagement

# #VarunTejKonidela #LavanyaTripathi pic.twitter.com/MzCZTDFtuq — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) June 8, 2023

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will reportedly be engaged on June 9, 2023, at his home, according to numerous reports. The intimate engagement would include family members from both Varun and Lavanya.

In the 2017 movie “Mister,” Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi collaborated for the first time. They later held hands on camera for the 2018 film “Antariksham 9000 Kmph.” Then their synergy bloomed in their relationship off-screen as well.

A few days prior, Naga Babu also said that Varun will soon be married but withheld the identity of the woman. The engagement of Varun Tej and Lavanya for tomorrow is now official. Well, this information will undoubtedly make major fans happy.