Varun Joshi excited and proud to play a gay character onscreen

TV actor Varun Joshi, who was previously seen as an antagonist in TV shows like ‘Kundali Bhagya’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, is happy about essaying a gay character in the upcoming movie ‘Shashank’ which stars Aarya Babbar.

He says: “I’m excited and proud to play a gay character onscreen. I feel they are the most creative and kind souls on earth. I’m seriously against the theory of showing them as comic characters and challenging their lifestyle in our society. I feel movies and shows can be a great medium to educate people of our society to respect the third gender.”

Varun continues to reveal his role in the movie and adds: “I’m playing an important character of a gay in the movie. He is rich and villainous. The movie is based on the struggles, successes, and downfalls of life based on actors and their phases of life. It was a challenge to play such a tough character but I tried my best to relate and play the role. I feel as an actor it’s my responsibility to show the talent onscreen and entertain the audience.”

‘Shashank’ is directed and helmed by Sanoj Mishra, Varun says, “I’m really blessed to work under such an amazing director. I have always been keen to be associated with him. He was very supportive during the shoots and helped me to understand the character that needs to be delivered.”

Varun has also acted in shows like ‘Bepannah’, ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran’ and ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’.