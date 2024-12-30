Varun Dhawan says heartbreak is a difficult phase for men

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who can be seen in the recently released movie ‘Baby John’, feels that heartbreak is a difficult phase for any man.

The actor recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel and spoke about men trying to make sense of heartbreak and coping with it.

He said, “When a man’s heart breaks, the society doesn’t think much about what happens to him. They go through a very bad time. You have to work and do a lot of things”.

He further mentioned, “You can’t even show it to them. You get shattered from within. You can’t show that pain. You have to keep a face and move forward because people expect you to be strong, you can’t cry being a boy”.

Earlier, Varun spoke about what needs to change in the Hindi film industry. The actor said that Bollywood currently is dominated by people whose thinking is not pan-India but caters to Mumbai. While it’s relatively easy to be influenced by the city given it is the entertainment capital of India, and all decisions of producers and directors may come from the Mumbai based perspective, Varun feels it’s important for voices from across India to join Bollywood to render a certain depth in storytelling.

The actor said on ‘The Ranveer Show’, “I think some voices need to come from different places, besides Bombay, some voices need to come in. Besides cities, metropolitan cities, besides the big 4-5 cities, tier 2 and tier 3, some voices need to come in. They have to come from there. We definitely need it”.

Varun also said that people in positions of power in Bollywood need to understand the need to change with time, and if they can’t then they should be willing to let go of some power to collectively uplift the industry.