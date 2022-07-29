‘Uppena’ helmer refutes rumours on his viral pic with ‘Pushpa’ director

There have been a number of reports claiming star director Sukumar is actually participating in the script negotiations for ‘Pushpa 2’ as a result of images of him and his former colleague, ‘Uppena’ director Buchi Babu, appearing on the internet.

Now that Buchi Babu Sana has come up with an explanation, he clarifies that the reports on their viral picture are untrue.

Nobody could avoid thinking that the young director was working on anything other than ‘Pushpa-2’-related activities while the two were having a serious chat in the recent viral picture. Buchi Babu, who has always worked in close circles with Sukumar, states that he was clicked along with Sukumar, during a small discussion regarding his upcoming movie, but not Sukumar’s directorial ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

Buchi Babu quickly refuted the rumours going around, claiming that ‘Pushpa 2’ was not discussed there. “This picture was taken when Sukumar Sir helped me with the narrative for my next project while we sat together. In response to rumours that he is truly assisting Sukumar with the script for Pushpa 2, Buchi Babu stated.

“I don’t have that kind of knowledge of helping Sukumar sir in writing tale (read it as Pushpa 2 here) and it won’t come too. I don’t have the range to assist him write a story, therefore I can only gain knowledge from him,” he said in his conclusion.

Buchi Babu Sana is in discussion for his upcoming movie with ‘RRR’ fame Jr.NTR for a sports drama.