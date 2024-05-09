UmaSofia Srivastava steps down as Miss Teen USA; here’s why

The beauty pageant world has been stirred with surprise as Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava, decided to step down from her crown, just days after Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, made a similar announcement.

UmaSofia took to her social media platforms to share her decision, expressing that her personal values no longer fully aligned with the direction of the organization. She emphasized her commitment to advocacy for education and acceptance despite her resignation.

In her statement, the 17-year-old expressed gratitude for the support she received from her family, state directors, fellow queens, and fans throughout her journey. She reflected fondly on her time representing New Jersey as a first-generation Mexican-Indian American on the national stage.

UmaSofia plans to focus on completing her junior year of high school as part of the National Honor Society and kickstart the college application process. She highlighted her academic achievements, attributing them to her hard work.

Organizers of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants released a joint statement expressing their respect and support for Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down. They affirmed that the well-being of their titleholders remains a top priority, understanding the need for self-prioritization.

UmaSofia Srivastava made history as the first entrant from New Jersey to be crowned Miss Teen USA. She previously held the title of Miss New Jersey Teen USA 2023, succeeding Isabella Galan. Her victory at Miss Teen USA 2023, held in Reno, Nevada, marked a milestone as she became the first titleholder of Indian-Mexican descent. Her win followed the footsteps of Faron Medhi in 2022, making her the second consecutive titleholder of Indian descent.