Turkish series to binge: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix

Turkish TV series have taken the world by storm, captivating international audiences with their unique storytelling and rich cultural elements.

If you’re looking to dive into some of the best Turkish shows available on Netflix, you’re in for a treat. From crime dramas to emotional tales of friendship, here’s a curated list of must-watch Turkish series that will keep you hooked.

1. Fatma

If you’re into gripping crime dramas, Fatma is the perfect series to start with. Released in 2021, this six-episode series directed by Özer Feyzioğlu and Özgür Önürme centers around the life of Fatma, a seemingly ordinary cleaning lady who gets pulled into a world of crime. Played by the talented Burcu Biricik, Fatma is a woman on a mission to find her missing husband, but her journey quickly spirals into something much darker.

As she navigates the underworld of criminals, Fatma is forced to confront her own capacity for violence. What sets this show apart is how it explores the nuances of a woman pushed to her limits by circumstances beyond her control. The series is set against the vibrant yet gritty backdrop of Istanbul, giving viewers a glimpse into the city’s hidden layers.

2. The Gift (Atiye)

For fans of mystery mixed with fantasy, The Gift offers a compelling journey into ancient mythology and self-discovery. The series, starring Beren Saat, is adapted from the novel Dünyanın Uyanışı (The World’s Awakening) by Şengül Boybaş. It premiered in December 2019 and has three seasons in total, with the final season released in June 2021.

The story follows Atiye, a painter who leads a seemingly perfect life in Istanbul until she discovers a mysterious symbol that connects her to an ancient temple in Göbekli Tepe. This discovery sets off a chain of events that challenge her understanding of the universe, her past, and her destiny. The Gift blends elements of Turkish folklore, history, and mysticism into a visually stunning narrative.

3. Masum (Innocent)

Masum, also known as Innocent, is a Turkish mini-series that stands out for its intense, character-driven plot. Released in 2017, this six-episode series is a masterclass in slow-burn storytelling. It stars Ali Atay, Haluk Bilginer, and Nur Sürer and is based on a play titled Bayrak (Flag) by Berkun Oya, who also wrote the screenplay.

The show revolves around Yusuf, a police detective who returns to his quiet hometown to investigate a mysterious case involving his former mentor, Cevdet, played by Bilginer. As Yusuf digs deeper into the investigation, he uncovers disturbing secrets that tie his childhood to the case, including a tragic event that left Cevdet’s son dead and his other son mentally unwell.

4. Love 101 (Aşk 101)

For a lighter, more youthful series, Love 101 is a great pick. This coming-of-age drama-comedy, which premiered in April 2020, tells the story of a group of high school students in the 1990s who band together to help their teacher find love, hoping it will prevent her from leaving the school. However, their mission leads to unexpected challenges and revelations about themselves.

The show’s nostalgic setting, paired with its portrayal of the struggles of adolescence, resonates with both younger and older viewers. It features a talented young cast, including Mert Yazıcıoğlu, Kubilay Aka, and Alina Boz.

5. Another Self (Zeytin Ağacı)

If you’re in the mood for a show that dives deep into emotional and personal growth, Another Self is a beautiful exploration. It covers themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery. Released in 2022, the show focuses on three best friends—Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla. They embark on a transformative journey to a seaside town. What begins as a simple vacation turns into a spiritual quest as the women confront their past traumas and embark on a path of healing.

Created by Onur Güvenatam, who also worked on The Protector, Another Self blends elements of romance, drama, and personal growth.