SNS | New Delhi | September 21, 2022 12:00 pm

Tulsi Kumar & Arjun Kanungo come together an collaboration

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo, with fans speculating about a very interesting collaboration between the two music artists expected on 29th September. This will be the first time ever that Tulsi and Arjun, both known for their individual and distinct styles, are collaborating on a track.

While Tulsi Kumar, among the most successful music artists of her generation, dropped an image in a shimmery outfit and sky-high heels three days ago, Kanungo was among those who responded to the post. Earlier today Arjun Kanungo, who is known for his soulful vocals and contemporary style, also posted an image in a crown and faux fur coat, and fans couldn’t help but notice how Tulsi Kumar reacted to the post.

What intrigues us here are the elegant and distinctive avatars and we can’t help but be excited about what this next project is all about! Going by the images Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo have posted on social media, this collaboration definitely hints at something cool, avant-garde, and next-level.

