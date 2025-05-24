Triptii Dimri reunites with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for ‘Spirit’ after Deepika exits

Triptii Dimri gained overnight fame following her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor. Following her most successful stint with the director, the two are reuniting. Dimri is taking on the role of the female lead in Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ opposite Prabhas. The news comes after Deepika Padukone exited the project.

The collaboration between ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas and ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Vanga Reddy has been making significant waves. Following the success of their recent individual projects, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Animal,’ fans are eagerly waiting for their upcoming film, ‘Spirit.’ Earlier reports revealed that Deepika Padukone will play the lead role in the cop drama. However, Deepika is no longer a part of the project. The role has finally gone to Triptii Dimri.

Taking to social media, she shared a poster announcing her as a cast member of ‘Spirit.’ She wrote, “Still sinking in….So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision. @actorprabhas @sandeepreddy.vanga @pranayreddyvanga @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @bhadrakaliproductions.”

Previously, Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared at the pre-release event of the Telugu flick, ‘Pottel’ and spilt the details about the upcoming film. During the event, the host asked the director to disclose an unknown fact about the Prabhas-led title. Responding to this, Vanga took a chalkboard and wrote ‘Police Story’ with a chalk.

Moreover, previously, reports emerged that South Korean actor Ma Dong-Seok, known for ‘Train to Busan’ and Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ might join the cast as an antagonist, potentially making ‘Spirit’ a Pan-Asian production. Reports additionally mention the involvement of Korean stunt choreographers, promising heightened action sequences.

Produced by T-Series and helmed by Sandeep Vanga, ‘Spirit’ will see a multilingual release. This includes releases in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Fans expect the filmmaker to disclose the details of the full cast soon.

