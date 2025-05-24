Paresh Rawal returns 11 lakhs ‘Hera Pheri 3’ signing amount with interest: Report

Recently, Paresh Rawal caused a stir by abruptly walking out of the anticipated ‘Hera Pheri 3’ after greenlighting. His move not only confused fans but also perplexed the team. Following his exit, Akshay Kumar’s banner Cape of Good Films reportedly sued the actor for 25 crores. Moreover, the statement from the banner revealed that Rawal took an 11-lakh signing amount. Mentioning the details, they stated that civil and criminal action might follow. Now, as per a report, Rawal has returned the signing amount with interest.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal returned the 11-lakh signing amount along with 15 per cent interest. A source close to the development revealed the reason behind his exit. “The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – Rs 14.89 crore – only one month after the release of the film. The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees.”

Advertisement

Cape of Good Films sues #PareshRawal for ₹25 Cr over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ exit! Advertisement The production house alleges unprofessional conduct after the veteran actor walked out midway through the project. All efforts were made to ensure a debt-free revival of the franchise, with rights… pic.twitter.com/1aIdFTK9MA — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 20, 2025



Prior to this, in their statement, Cape of Good Films stated that they have incurred losses over Rawal’s abrupt exit. “It is only after these significant investments and scheduling commitments were made that Mr Rawal abruptly attempted to exit the project, citing vague and belated creative differences. Cape of Good Films firmly believes that this justification is an afterthought, contrived to inflict maximum disruption on a beloved film franchise and undermine the goodwill it commands.

The sudden and unjustified withdrawal has caused severe financial loss, disrupted schedules, and jeopardised the momentum of a high-value production. In view of this, Cape of Good Films has demanded damages to the tune of Rs 25 crores from Mr Rawal. If the demand is not complied with within seven days, the company will be constrained to pursue appropriate legal remedies, including civil and criminal action.”

The recent developments have not only stirred a legal row but also jeopardised the future of ‘Hera Pheri 3.’

Also Read: Mukul Dev passes away at 54; the film industry remembers the actor