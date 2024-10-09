Triptii Dimri opens up on criticism over ‘Animal’ role

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ pivoted Triptii Dimri’s career towards fame like no other, she also received flack for it. Her role in the blockbuster earned her commercial success and the moniker of ‘National Crush.’ After ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’ earned her critical acclaim, ‘Animal’ made her a fan favourite. However, several netizens also criticised her for her bold scenes in the film. In her recent conversation with Ranveer Allhabadia, Triptii Dimri reveals she cried for days over the ‘nasty comments’ she received for ‘Animal.’



Talking about the reception of her role in the film, Triptii said, “Pre-Animal, there was no criticism. Post the film, there has been a lot of criticism, but I think that is the side effect of being mainstream. Overall, I am happy, because I am getting to work with such important people. But initially, it was difficult, because during Bulbbul and Qala, there was absolutely no criticism. I’d read my comments and I’d be so happy and think, ‘People are only writing good things, there’s no problem in life.’”

Triptii Dimri then added, “Cut to, Animal. I always read all the comments, and I remember for a month I couldn’t understand what was happening, I just did my job, couldn’t understand why was I getting so much negativity. It was a difficult month for me because half of the world was celebrating me and the other half was trying to put me down. I was focusing more on the negative than the positive.”

Moreover, she added, “I cried a lot after Animal, for at least two-three days. I was not used to this at all. This happened all of a sudden, and I never expected I would have to face criticism of this magnitude. People were writing rubbish, and you know how nasty they can get. I spoke to my sister, who told me to own it. ‘You know what you’ve done, achieved what you have achieved.’ I am a sensitive person, if I have a fight with someone, I go into my shell. So, even then, I was getting affected a lot. I didn’t know what to focus on, there was so much happening, including work. There was no time to sit down and process.”

Tritpii Dimri’s last was ‘Bad Newz’ alongside Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal. Moving ahead, her film with Rajkumar Rao, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ releases on October 11. Additionally, she is also a part of Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ releasing on November 1. Moreover, Tritpii has ‘Dhadak 2’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.