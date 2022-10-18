Trailer of ‘Uunchai’ is a Love Letter to Friendship

Rajshri Films launch the trailer of their upcoming film ‘Uunchai’ on their YouTube channel today. The trailer is a love letter to friendship.

The trailer shows the story of a group of four friends enjoying their old age together until one of them passes away and the rest three decide to fulfill the last wish of their beloved friend, which is, to climb Mount Everest.

At such a delicate age, they decide to train as much as they can to fulfill their quest. Parineeti Chopra is a trek instructor who guides Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. The trailer ends with a Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Yeh Jeevan Hai’ from 1972 film ‘Piya Ka Ghar’.

‘Uunchai’ is a Sooraj Barjatya film, made on the occasion of Rajshri Films’ turning 75, that celebrates friendship. The movie will be released in theaters on 11th November 2022.

The star cast shared the trailer with various captions on their social media.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Shower this one with love and affection. It deserves all of it! It’s special. It’s #Uunchai! Trailer Out Now!”

Anupam Kher praised Soojar Barjatya with the caption, “Presenting the trailer of our film “Uunchai” for all of you! This one is here to make you laugh and cry. This one is here to stay in your hearts and heads. It’s special. It’s #Uunchai! Directed by the BRILLIANT #SoorajBarjatya!”

Neena Gupta called the film “an experience of a lifetime” and. I call it my happy place.”

Parineeti Chopra expressed her emotions writing, “A feeling that can’t be put in words. An energy that will stay with me for a lifetime.”

While Boman Irani expressed his joy quoting, “Once in lifetime, you become a part of something that changes your life. My heart swells with pride for this one.”