Trailer of ‘People We Hate at the Wedding’ is out

The trailer of ‘People We Hate at the Wedding’ gives a sneak peek into the lives of the dysfunctional American siblings Alice and Paul, who along with their ever-optimistic mom are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise. This poses a chance for them to reconnect as–more or less–adults and learn to love each other as they once did. The hilarious raunchy comedy promises to be an intriguing ride for viewers.

‘People We Hate at the Wedding’ is based on a book by Grant Ginder, with the same name. The film is directed by Claire Scanlon, and written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, it is produced by Ashley Fox and Margot Hand.

The film features Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Dustin Milligan, Isaach De Bankolé, Karan Soni, Tony Goldwyn, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden, and John Macmillan in pivotal roles.

The ‘People We Hate at the Wedding’ will release on Prime Video on November 18, 2022.

Trailer here:

