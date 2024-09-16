Tito Jackson, Michael’s brother and Jackson 5 star, dies at 70

Tito Jackson, the influential guitarist and singer known for his role in the groundbreaking Jackson 5, has passed away at the age of 70. Tito, the third eldest of the Jackson siblings, died on Sunday, according to reports from Variety and Entertainment Tonight.

Steve Manning, a long-time friend of the Jackson family, confirmed Tito’s death, revealing that he likely suffered a heart attack while driving. The official cause of death, however, remains undetermined. Tito was reportedly on a road trip at the time.

In recent years, Tito remained active in the music scene. He had been performing with his brothers Marlon and Jackie as part of the group known as the Jacksons. Just a week prior to his passing, the trio had performed in England. Tito also continued to make a mark in the blues genre, both as a solo artist and with the B.B. King Blues Band.

Tito Jackson was an integral part of the Jackson 5, a group that achieved international fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The Jackson 5, later known simply as the Jacksons, captivated audiences with their infectious energy and a string of hits that include “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There.” These tracks secured the group’s place in music history, with four consecutive No. 1 hits in 1969 and 1970.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tito Jackson (@poppa3t)

Throughout his career, Tito was recognized for his musical talents with three Grammy nominations. His work with the Jackson 5 earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a testament to the group’s lasting impact on the music industry.

Tito’s personal life included a marriage to Delores “Dee Dee” Martes in 1972 when he was just 18. The couple had three sons—Taj, Taryll, and TJ—who later formed their own R&B group, 3T. Tito and Dee Dee divorced in 1988, and tragically, Dee Dee passed away in 1994. Initially deemed an accident, her death was later ruled a homicide, with Donald Bohana convicted of second-degree murder in 1998.

Tito Jackson’s legacy extends beyond his contributions to the Jackson 5. He was a talented blues guitarist and a beloved performer who continued to connect with fans well into his later years. His influence on both pop and blues music has left a lasting imprint.

He is survived by his three sons and nine grandchildren.