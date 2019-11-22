Most of the actors have some hidden talent that fans want to know about. Considering it, one of the most loved dancers and action stars in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is also a poet. Well, if you thought it is only his acting and dance that defines him then you must think again. Tiger Shroff also knows how to play with words

On Thursday, Tiger’s sister took to her official Instagram handle to share a proof of this and it has left his fans in awe of his talent.

Krishna Shroff shared a photo of a poem written by Tiger at the age of 16. Titled ‘What Do I Want?’, Tiger went on to pen his feelings about what he wants at the age of 16. From talking about flying to conquering his dreams of flying, the War star’s poem surely came across as inspiring. Tiger’s sister, Krishna seemed impressed and revealed the details about it in her caption.

Alongside the poem, Krishna wrote, “Your words hold so much power, choose them wisely. A poem by @tigerjackieshroff when he was 16 years old(sic).”

On the work front, Tiger is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia. The star will be seen sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor and will be taking the Baaghi franchise forward. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release in 2020.