Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria pray ahead of the release of Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria visited a dargah in Mumbai to pray for success for their next film Heropanti 2.

The film will be released in theaters on Friday. Tara and Tiger decided to visit a dargah in Mumbai The lead actors of ‘Heropanti 2’ actors carried a basket of flowers on their heads as they entered the Mahim dargah ahead of their film’s release. on Wednesday, hoping for the best.

Actors, dressed in traditional clothing, were seen performing holy place rites in order to obtain the almighty’s blessings for their film. The on-screen couple went to the Mahim dargah first. After that, Tiger and Tara went to Babulnath temple to worship. They sought blessings for the success of Heropanti 2 by performing rituals at the ancient Lord Shiva mandir.

Tiger and Tara went out in their traditional attire, looking as lovely as ever. Tara looked stunning in a traditional white and gold ensemble. She finished off her look with a pair of heavy jhumkas. In a pink kurta, Tiger, on the other hand, looked dapper.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Singh in key roles. It is written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti which starred Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.