Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 has an encouraging Day-1 collection!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 did everything it promised and went on to become the first successful Bollywood opener this year!

While south films like RRR and KGF 2 dominated theatres, the action-entertainer headlined by India’s youngest and most successful action star Tiger Shroff, finally broke through and penetrated into the mass belts. Having grossed 7 crores on its opening day, the film is now looking at a promising Eid weekend ahead.

Interestingly, Heropanti 2 elbowed out Runway 34 at the box office by double the numbers, despite the film starring industry heavyweights, which speaks volumes for the kind of popularity it has among the masses.

All eyes are now on the film as Bollywood hopes to gain its reign at the box office and Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 with its larger-than-life visuals, never-seen-before action sequences, and hit music sure has the potential to do that.

The movie hit theatres on 29th April 2022 and looks forward to entertaining audiences over the weekend.