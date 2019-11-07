War actor Tiger Shroff leaves no stone unturned to show off his dancing skills whenever possible. Recently, the actor has given another treat to his fans.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a new video of himself tapping his feet. Tiger has recreated Hrithik Roshan’s song “Ghungroo” from their recently released film, War.

Dressed in a black shirt and green trousers and a hat. He is joined by two other dancers who match steps with him to the song. Alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “halid ka dream sequence this one’s for my hero and his heroine @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ choreo – @piyush_bhagat @varunn_sharma @swainvikram (sic).”



The video is getting quite a lot of attention on Instagram and celebs seem to be in awe of Tiger’s performance. Among many Bollywood celebs who reacted on Tiger’s video, Disha Patani’s comment got most of the attention.

Amazed by his performance, Disha commented by writing ‘ Wowww’ in the comment section. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been a judge on multiple reality shows too commented on the video and wrote, “Ufffff!!! @tigerjackieshroff nazar utaar lena (sic).” Whereas, Rohit Roy called him, ‘poetry in motion’.

His last film War had crossed the Rs 300-crore mark in less than 20 days of its box office run. Siddharth Anand directorial is the highest grosser of 2019.