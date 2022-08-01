ThisDayThatYear: George Harrison performed at Concert for Bangladesh

On August 1, 1971, the Concert For Bangladesh was organized by George Harrison to aid victims of famine and war in Bangladesh. This concert took place at New York’s Madison Square Garde.

The two concerts, one in the afternoon and one in the evening, played to over 40,000 people and it featured sets by Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston and others. The triple album release of the concert went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year.

