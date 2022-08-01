Follow Us:
#ThisDayThatYear: George Harrison performed at Concert for Bangladesh

SNS | New Delhi | August 1, 2022 7:15 pm

George Harrison

George Harrison organized concert for Bangladesh. (File Photo)

On August 1, 1971, the Concert For Bangladesh was organized by George Harrison to aid victims of famine and war in Bangladesh. This concert took place at New York’s Madison Square Garde.

The two concerts, one in the afternoon and one in the evening, played to over 40,000 people and it featured sets by Bob DylanRingo StarrEric ClaptonBilly Preston and others. The triple album release of the concert went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year.

In a thread of tweets George Harrison shared this on his twitter:

Taking to social media BSF shared the tweet stating: “01 Aug 1971 #ThisDayThatYear Concert for Bangladesh organised by former Beatles guitarist @GeorgeHarrison & Indian sitar player Pt Ravi Shankar to alert the world to the plight of Bangladeshi people & raising millions for emergency relief efforts #LiberationofBangladesh.”

