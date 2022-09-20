Young Boys Club builds up ‘Mayurpankhi Nouka’ themed Durga Puja pandal

Durga Puja in Kolkata is famous for its spectacular opulence and grandeur of theme-based pandals that instill creativity and innovation beyond just traditional practices. The well thought concepts and beautifully crafted pandals offer a vision to behold.

Like every year this year too, the Young Boys Club of Kolkata has taken up the challenge to discover relevant social issues as their theme. Keeping in mind the present global scenario, the members have come up with the theme of ‘Mayurpankhi Nouka’ to celebrate their 53 years of Durga Puja.

Located near Tara Chand Dutta Street in Central Kolkata which connects Central Avenue with Rabindra Sarani, Young Boys Club is a big draw for the residents. This year they have been indulged in building a replica pandal of Mayurpankhi Nouka. Speaking about their theme, Mr. Rakesh Singh, Chief Organiser said, “This year, Young Boys Club is replicating Mayurpankhi Nouka with hogla leaves, pathkathi and dried fruits as their pandal for Durga Puja. The countdown for the 5-day-long festival of Durga Puja has finally begun. After a two-year hiatus due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the City of Joy is finally happy to host one of the country’s biggest festivals once again with much favour and enthusiasm.”

Mr. Vikrant Singh, Youth President of Young Boys Club shared, “The revelers will get to witness the work of handicrafts in the pandal. The interior will be crafted with relics of NavDurga. We have roped in many leading professional artists as well as rural artists for our past Pujas and we have observed that rural artists and artisans have exceptional abilities to execute on ground.”

Young Boys Club started their Puja in 1970. This year they are celebrating their 53 years of Durga Puja with the theme of ‘Mayurpankhi Nouka’ curated and crafted by the artist Dev Shankar Mahesh from Midnapore.