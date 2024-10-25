The pop queen returns! Lady Gaga’s ‘Disease’ is the antidote of the season

Mother of the Little Monsters has returned! Lady Gaga makes a loud comeback with her latest track ‘Disease.’ Exuding quintessential Gaga vibes, the track is catchy, and dark, and brings back her electric and pounding music. The track sends listeners on a nostalgic ride reminding them of her hit ‘Bad Romance.’ The track is the first from her upcoming seventh studio album. Released on October 25, ‘Disease’ has already amassed several views on YouTube. Her fandom is in a frenzy as they celebrate the return of the Gaga Era!

The track is catchy through and through and features dark and morbid lyrics in her bold and enigmatic voice. The pre-chorus goes “Screamin’ for me, baby. (Ah-ah) Like you’re gonna die. (Ah-ah) Poison on the inside, I could be your antidote tonight.” Moreover, taking it a notch higher, the captivating chorus lyrics are- “I could play the doctor, I can cure your disease. If you were a sinner, I could make you believe. Lay you down like one, two, three. Eyes roll back in ecstasy. I can smell your sickness, I can cure ya. Cure your disease.”

Catch it here:

Advertisement

Fans of the ‘Poker Face’ hitmaker have taken over the comment section celebrating the new track. One user wrote, “Lady Gaga bringing back Born This Way vibes with old synths is taking me back. Mother is going to set a new trend once again!” Meanwhile, another penned, “OLD SYNTH POP WAS ALL THAT WE NEEDED AND MOTHER KNEW IT.” Several other users echoed similar sentiments lauding the songstress’ range.

Ahead of the release, Lady Gaga teased the title of the first single in a cryptic tease. The fans noticed that the capitalization of letters for some of her songs on her Spotify playlist had changed. This changes from upper to lower case and vice versa, when rearranged, the first letters of the songs spelt out ‘Gaga Disease.’ This led fans to deduce that the song is indeed titled ‘Disease.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)



This single comes after Lady Gaga hinted at an October release date for her first single from her seventh studio album. Gaga made the announcement with a post shared last month. The post featured, “XX October: LG7 first single.” The schedule also marked other dates for her ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ press tour.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’s ‘APT’ is on a record-breaking spree

Meanwhile, Gaga’s last was the companion album ‘Harlequin’ which didn’t manage to capture the listeners. However, her collaborative track with Bruno Mars, ‘Die with a Smile’ which released in August became a roaring success. The track debuted at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and amassed impressive streaming numbers. Meanwhile, Gaga’s last studio album ‘Chromatica’ which released four years ago was a resounding success. Furthermore, the album and the track ‘Rain on Me’ featuring Ariana Grande topped several coveted charts. Now, fans expect that her comeback studio album will set new records for the singer.